Iraq's Diyala Announces First Death from COVID-19

Iraq's Diyala province on Sunday announced the first death from the new coronavirus in the city, a spokesperson has confirmed.



Speaking to BasNews, Faris Mohammed, a spokesperson for the Health Directorate in Diyala, pointed out that a 67-year-old man lost his life from COVID-19 on Sunday evening.



He was from Khalis city of Diyala province, the spokesperson further explained.



The victim also suffered from other long-term illnesses, Mohammed said, noting that it was the first death case recorded in the province.