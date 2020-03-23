Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 March 2020
Monday، 23 March 2020 12:06 PM

Iraq's Diyala Announces First Death from COVID-19

Iraq's Diyala province on Sunday announced the first death from the new coronavirus in the city, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Speaking to BasNews, Faris Mohammed, a spokesperson for the Health Directorate in Diyala, pointed out that a 67-year-old man lost his life from COVID-19 on Sunday evening.

He was from Khalis city of Diyala province, the spokesperson further explained.

The victim also suffered from other long-term illnesses, Mohammed said, noting that it was the first death case recorded in the province.
