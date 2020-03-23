Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 March 2020
Monday، 23 March 2020 12:04 PM

KRG Reveals 22 New COVID-19 Infections Registered in 24 Hours

At least 22 infections of the new coronavirus have been registered in the Kurdistan Region in the past 24 hours, the health ministry revealed on Monday.

A dozen of them were recorded in the capital Erbil, nine of them were the family members of a coronavirus patient, while the other three were related to a student returned from Iran, the ministry explained.


Meanwhile, ten cases were registered in Sulaimaniya province, including two citizens inside the city, seven from Darbandikhan district, and another in Chamchamal town, according to the ministry.


The new reports brought the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region to 76, one patient lost his life and 13 others recovered from the virus.

