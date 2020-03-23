Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 March 2020
Monday، 23 March 2020 12:02 PM

Ten More People Found Infected with Coronavirus in Sulaimaniya

Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health has confirmed that ten more people tested positive for the new coronavirus in Sulaimaniya province on Sunday.

At least two of the victims were in Sulaimaniya, while seven others were in the district of Darbandikhan, the ministry explained in a statement.

Another person tested positive for the coronavirus in Chamchamal district, the statement added.

It did not immediately elaborate on their age or gender.

According to the latest updates by the ministry, a total of 64 cases of COVID-19 have so far been recorded in the Kurdistan Region, the majority of them are in Sulaimaniya province.
