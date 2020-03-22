Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 March 2020
Sunday، 22 March 2020 11:07 PM

Kurdistan confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region announced on Sunday that it had recorded 10 new infections with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Sulaymaniyah.

Thus, the number of infected cases in the Kurdistan Region has reached 64, most of which are in Sulaymaniyah, which alone confirmed 53 cases.

Erbil has so far recorded 10 cases, while Duhok reported only one case of the deadly virus.
Comments