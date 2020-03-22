Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 March 2020
Sunday، 22 March 2020 10:56 PM

US criticizes France for releasing Iranian facing US charges

The United States on Sunday criticized France's decision to release from its custody an Iranian engineer facing U.S. charges of attempting to illegally import U.S. technology for military purposes on behalf of an Iranian company, Reuters reported.


The U.S. State Department said in a statement that Iranian national Jalal Rohollahnejad was the subject of a U.S. extradition request, adding that "it is regrettable in this instance that France failed to uphold its treaty obligations and prevented justice from being pursued."


A French court last year approved Rohollahnejad's extradition, according to a judicial source.

