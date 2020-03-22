Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 22 March 2020
Sunday، 22 March 2020 05:02 PM

EU issues local statement on current situation in Iraq

The European Union Delegation issued on Sunday the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Iraq

The EU Delegation and the EU Heads of Mission in Iraq expressed their solidarity with the Iraqi people in the critical phase their country is going through, faced with unprecedented crises.


They hoped for a swift formation of a government capable of addressing urgently the health, security, political, economic and human rights challenges, in particular at present the worrying spread of COVID-19. This last threat should be taken extremely seriously by all.


The EU also reiterated its steadfast support for Iraq's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the importance of Iraqi ownership of the country's internal political and reform process.

 

The EU reaffirmed its strong support for the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations as well as for UNAMI's work.

