Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 22 March 2020
Breaking
EU issues local statement on current situation in Iraq Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain coronavirus Thousands defy Iraq's coronavirus curfew to visit martyred imam's shrine Kurdistan confirms seven new coronavirus cases Senior IRan's IRGC commander dies of ‘chemical injuries’ KRG fires security official with coronavirus for breaking quarantine Iraq reports 11 new cases of coronavirus Rocket attack wounds two civilians in Tuz Khurmatu US-led coalition officially pulls out of Qaim base in western Iraq coronavirus: Iran's death toll soars to 1,135, with over 17,000 infections
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 22 March 2020 05:00 PM

Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain coronavirus

Ep4v15Iy
Iraq's government has extended a curfew on travel in and out of Baghdad until March 28 as part of strict measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, it said in a statement on Sunday.

It said it had also decided to extend a ban on all inbound and outbound flights from the country's airports until March 28.

Under the curfew imposed on March 17 no persons can travel into or out of Baghdad.

At least 230 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Iraq, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, and 20 people have died.

Related Stories
Read
Capture

EU issues local statement on current situation in Iraq 22 March 2020 05:02 PM

virus_outbreak_iraq_75523-jpg-69317_c827ab102f795d7d2a22e5ac32389ab9.fit-2000w

Thousands defy Iraq's coronavirus curfew to visit martyred imam's shrine 22 March 2020 04:38 PM

62b66a167142222b16efd267f377eb85_L

Kurdistan confirms seven new coronavirus cases 22 March 2020 02:03 AM

Kurdistanturkeyborder67657B

KRG fires security official with coronavirus for breaking quarantine 22 March 2020 01:58 AM

shiite1

Iraq Shiites ignore curfews, commemorate revered imam 21 March 2020 11:33 PM

us troops iraqqq

US says disappointed as Iraq fails to protect coalition forces 21 March 2020 11:21 PM

salih trump

Salih receives congratulatory telegram from Trump on Nowruz holiday 21 March 2020 11:03 PM

3

UN Envoy Wishes Happy New Year to Kurds Celebrating Newroz 21 March 2020 02:47 AM

Comments