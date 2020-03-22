Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 22 March 2020
Breaking
Kurdistan confirms seven new coronavirus cases Senior IRan's IRGC commander dies of ‘chemical injuries’ KRG fires security official with coronavirus for breaking quarantine Iraq reports 11 new cases of coronavirus Rocket attack wounds two civilians in Tuz Khurmatu US-led coalition officially pulls out of Qaim base in western Iraq coronavirus: Iran's death toll soars to 1,135, with over 17,000 infections KRG extends coronavirus lockdown by 5 days Iraq reports 6 new cases of coronavirus, rising total to 164 UAE bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus fears
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 22 March 2020 03:10 PM

Former detainees in prisoner swap return to France, Iran

Iran flags
Two former detainees released in a prisoner swap between France and Iran have returned to their home countries after each having spent months in confinement.

French researcher Roland Marchal arrived in Paris on March 21, with his support group releasing a short statement saying, "Roland has returned."

Meanwhile, Iranian engineer Jallal Rohollahnejad, who is wanted in the United States, arrived in Tehran to an emotional meeting with his family.

The two were both released a day earlier in what Mizan Online, the news site of the Iranian judiciary, called “an act of mutual cooperation.”

The detentions had complicated ties between the two countries during a period when French President Emmanuel Macron sought to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran, and while Iran has sought France's help to mitigate the economic damages caused by U.S. financial sanctions.

A relative told AFP that Marchal was taken to a military hospital near Paris for medical tests and that the "analyses were good."

Macron had announced that Tehran released Marchal after France freed Rohollahnejad instead of sending him to the United States, where he is suspected of being involved in an attempt to export sensitive industrial equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.
Related Stories
Read
Boris Johnson

Britain's Johnson warns that health service could be overwhelmed by coronavirus 22 March 2020 03:16 PM

Zarif

Zarif calls US offer of coronavirus help to Iran 'hypocritical' 22 March 2020 03:06 PM

7178242d729bce18f894764e4677de01_L

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus reaches 1,685: official 22 March 2020 03:04 PM

khamenei - kremlin

Iran's Khamenei rejects U.S. help offer, vows to defeat coronavirus 22 March 2020 02:35 PM

009fdb92-a1b7-4b6e-899a-3e4752f2365c_16x9_600x338

Senior IRan's IRGC commander dies of ‘chemical injuries’ 22 March 2020 02:01 AM

coronah

Coronavirus deaths in Italy surge by 793 to reach 4,825 22 March 2020 01:53 AM

corona1233

Coronavirus deaths in Iran rise to 1,566: Health Ministry 21 March 2020 11:40 PM

Evin prison

Prisoners in Iran riot, some escape trying to avoid coronavirus 21 March 2020 03:05 PM

Comments