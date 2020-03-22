Kurdistan confirms seven new coronavirus cases

At least seven new infections of the new coronavirus were registered in the Kurdistan Region on Saturday, a statement said.



A statement by Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health explained that one case was recorded in the capital Erbil while the other six were in Sulaimaniya province.



It further elaborated that six of them were men aged 29, 37, 45, 28, 62, 48 and a 38 years old woman.



A total of 54 infections of COVID-19 have so far been registered in the Kurdistan Region. One of the patients lost his life, but 13 others have been discharged from the hospital.