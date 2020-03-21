Salih receives congratulatory telegram from Trump on Nowruz holiday

President Barham Salih received on Saturday a telegram of congratulations from US President Donald Trump on the occasion of Nowruz holiday.



The following is the text of congratulations:



"Dear Mr. President:

On behalf of the American people, I wish you and the people of Iraq a happy Nowruz. This is a special holiday of peace and renewal for all. This year the holiday has even greater significance, as our countries work to bring peace and stability to Iraq.

We have made great progress together against ISIS, and I look forward to new opportunities to build our economic and security relations with your government.