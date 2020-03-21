Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 21 March 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 11 new cases of coronavirus Rocket attack wounds two civilians in Tuz Khurmatu US-led coalition officially pulls out of Qaim base in western Iraq coronavirus: Iran's death toll soars to 1,135, with over 17,000 infections KRG extends coronavirus lockdown by 5 days Iraq reports 6 new cases of coronavirus, rising total to 164 UAE bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus fears U.S. Forces withdraw from Key Operating Bases in Iraq Iraq designated prime minister says to prepare elections within year Pompeo warns Iraq PM: US will act in ‘self-defense’ if attacked
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 21 March 2020 02:48 PM

Iran releases French academic Roland Marchal: French official

Iran flags

Iranian authorities have released French academic Roland Marchal, who has been imprisoned in Iran since June 2019, a French presidency official said on Saturday. 


Marchal is due to arrive in France around midday on Saturday, the official said. 


French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran to also release French citizen Fariba Adelkhah, who is still imprisoned, the official added. Adelkhah also holds an Iranian passport. 


Iran and France have agreed to swap Marchal, held on security charges, and an Iranian detained by Paris over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions against Tehran, Iranian state media reported on Friday. 


France has released Jalal Ruhollahnejad, an Iranian engineer wanted by U.S. authorities over sanctions charges, state broadcaster IRIB has reported. 

France had demanded that Iran release Marchal, a senior researcher at Sciences Po university whose arrest was reported by Paris in mid-October. 

Related Stories
Read
Evin prison

Prisoners in Iran riot, some escape trying to avoid coronavirus 21 March 2020 03:05 PM

download (1)

China's imported coronavirus cases soar as students, expats flock home 21 March 2020 03:01 PM

Jordan-flags

Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus: witnesses 21 March 2020 02:56 PM

Hassan-Rouhani

Iran president expects coronavirus restrictions to ease within three weeks 21 March 2020 02:42 PM

vaccine

Iran's coronavirus deaths rise to 1,566; total infections exceeds 20,000 - health ministry 21 March 2020 02:40 PM

5

US-Led Coalition Keeps Iraq Training Mission on Hold over Coronavirus 21 March 2020 02:53 AM

4

Coronavirus Cases in Iran Approach 20,000, with over 1,400 Deaths 21 March 2020 02:50 AM

Ahval Korona World

Iran coronavirus death toll jumps 149 to 1,433: health ministry 20 March 2020 04:08 PM

Comments