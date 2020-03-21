Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 21 March 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 11 new cases of coronavirus Rocket attack wounds two civilians in Tuz Khurmatu US-led coalition officially pulls out of Qaim base in western Iraq coronavirus: Iran's death toll soars to 1,135, with over 17,000 infections KRG extends coronavirus lockdown by 5 days Iraq reports 6 new cases of coronavirus, rising total to 164 UAE bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus fears U.S. Forces withdraw from Key Operating Bases in Iraq Iraq designated prime minister says to prepare elections within year Pompeo warns Iraq PM: US will act in ‘self-defense’ if attacked
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 21 March 2020 02:53 AM

US-Led Coalition Keeps Iraq Training Mission on Hold over Coronavirus

5
Trainings for the Iraqi armed forces by the US-led Coalition will remain suspended due to the spread of the new coronavirus, a coalition military official said.

Coalition forces had already suspended trainings in Iraq after a chain of rocket attacks targeted their various bases in the country in the aftermath of the US killing of Iranian top general Qasem Soelimani.

However, with military precautionary measures put in place, the training mission was expect to be resumed, which is delayed now as part of the measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

A Coalition official said the Iraqi forces had stopped training because they were avoiding large gatherings to prevent infection and that was affecting what US forces were doing as part of their mission, Reuters reported.
Related Stories
Read
4

Coronavirus Cases in Iran Approach 20,000, with over 1,400 Deaths 21 March 2020 02:50 AM

Ahval Korona World

Iran coronavirus death toll jumps 149 to 1,433: health ministry 20 March 2020 04:08 PM

khamenei bp

Khamenei lauds Iranians' 'dazzling' sacrifices to fight virus 20 March 2020 04:06 PM

d1a1178317e24b00f2ab5e466954a71f_L

Syria takes new steps against coronavirus, says no recorded cases yet 20 March 2020 04:02 PM

corona12

US rejects to lift sanctions on Iraq due to coronavirus outbreak 20 March 2020 12:55 PM

arrest

American citizens in Iran, Lebanon freed over coronavirus 20 March 2020 12:02 AM

Michel Barnier

EU's Brexit top negotiator Barnier has coronavirus 19 March 2020 03:08 PM

china

Wuhan reports no new coronavirus cases, offering hope to world 19 March 2020 03:00 PM

Comments