US-Led Coalition Keeps Iraq Training Mission on Hold over Coronavirus

Trainings for the Iraqi armed forces by the US-led Coalition will remain suspended due to the spread of the new coronavirus, a coalition military official said.



Coalition forces had already suspended trainings in Iraq after a chain of rocket attacks targeted their various bases in the country in the aftermath of the US killing of Iranian top general Qasem Soelimani.



However, with military precautionary measures put in place, the training mission was expect to be resumed, which is delayed now as part of the measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.



A Coalition official said the Iraqi forces had stopped training because they were avoiding large gatherings to prevent infection and that was affecting what US forces were doing as part of their mission, Reuters reported.