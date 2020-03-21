Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 21 March 2020
Saturday، 21 March 2020 02:50 AM

Coronavirus Cases in Iran Approach 20,000, with over 1,400 Deaths

Iran’s health ministry said on Friday that 1,237 people tested positive for coronavirus within the past 24 hours alone.

A ministry spokesperson said during a press conference that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has now reached 19,644.

The spokesperson also confirmed that 149 patients had died from coronavirus since Thursday noon, which brings the total death toll to 1,433.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in Iran, 6,745 people have fully recovered from the pandemic disease, and they have been discharged from the hospital.
