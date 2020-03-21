Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 21 March 2020
Saturday، 21 March 2020 02:47 AM

UN Envoy Wishes Happy New Year to Kurds Celebrating Newroz

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, released a message on the occasion of the Kurdish New Year, known as Newroz, wishing them peace, health, and unity.

March 21 marks the first day of spring in Kurdistan, and it is beginning of the new year in Kurdish calendar. Every year, Kurds around the world gather to celebrate Newroz with special traditions, which have been all canceled this year due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Newroz, traditionally a time of renewal and a celebration of history and identity for Kurds and many other people around the world, comes at a particularly challenging time this year,” Plasschaert said in her message.

“This year we will celebrate at home as COVID-19 can only be fought with the full cooperation of each and every individual,” she pointed out, encouraging all to find hope in the light of spring.

“May it shine bright across generations, communities and borders, bring peace, good health, and unity,” the message concluded.
