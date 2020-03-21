Erbil Security Arrests Former Minister’s Bodyguard over Espionage

Erbil Directorate of Security, also known as Asayish, said in a statement on Thursday that they have arrested the personal bodyguard of a former Kurdish minister on charges of espionage.



The statement identified the defendant as “Rozhgar Rizgar Muhammad”, the bodyguard of former Kurdistan Region Minister of Finance and Economy, Rebaz Hamlan.



Muhammad was involved in espionage against the Kurdistan Regional Government on behalf of a “foreign party”, the statement said without mentioning the name of any state.



It also revealed that Muhammad had already confessed to all the charges, one of which reveals that his spying attempts were conducted under the “supervision and instruction” of Zanyari intelligence agency.



“After obtaining solid evidences, he was arrested on a curt warrant. He has confessed to the charges before a judge,” reads the statement.