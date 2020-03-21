Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 21 March 2020
Saturday، 21 March 2020 02:38 AM

KRG Announces Six Infections of Coronavirus in Sulaimaniya

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) confirmed on Friday six more infections of the coronavirus in Sulaimaniya province.

KRG's Ministry of Health said in a statement that five men and one woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Sulaimaniya, noting that one of them had recently returned from Spain.

Meanwhile, three others were relatives of the Islamic preacher who died from the coronavirus in Sulaimaniya earlier the month, the ministry further explained.

The five men aged 23, 40, 40, 25, and 70, while the woman is 24 years old, it added.

The new report brought the total cases of coronavirus in the Kurdistan Region to 47, one of the patients lost his life and 13 others fully recovered from the virus.
