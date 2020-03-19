Salih, King Abdullah II review efforts to fight coronavirus

In the phone call that was made on Thursday by King Abdullah II, king Abdullah and Iraqi President Barham Salih discussed the recent developments on the novel coronavirus.

They reviewed the ways to boost the precautionary measures to stem and combat the spread of the new coronavirus, thus ensuring the health and safety of the Iraqis, Jordanians and the peoples of the region as well.



The President underscored the depth of the fraternal relations between Iraq and Jordan as the government and people, wishing brothers in the Kingdom would have all health and safety.



The two leaders reviewed the situations in the region. And His Majesty King affirmed Jordan's support for Iraq's stability and prosperity.