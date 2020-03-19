Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 20 March 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 11 new cases of coronavirus Rocket attack wounds two civilians in Tuz Khurmatu US-led coalition officially pulls out of Qaim base in western Iraq coronavirus: Iran's death toll soars to 1,135, with over 17,000 infections KRG extends coronavirus lockdown by 5 days Iraq reports 6 new cases of coronavirus, rising total to 164 UAE bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus fears U.S. Forces withdraw from Key Operating Bases in Iraq Iraq designated prime minister says to prepare elections within year Pompeo warns Iraq PM: US will act in ‘self-defense’ if attacked
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 19 March 2020 11:26 PM

Salih, King Abdullah II review efforts to fight coronavirus

221932020_unnamed

In the phone call that was made on Thursday by King Abdullah II, king Abdullah and Iraqi President Barham Salih discussed the recent developments on the novel coronavirus.

 

They reviewed the ways to boost the precautionary measures to stem and combat the spread of the new coronavirus, thus ensuring the health and safety of the Iraqis, Jordanians and the peoples of the region as well.


The President underscored the depth of the fraternal relations between Iraq and Jordan as the government and people, wishing brothers in the Kingdom would have all health and safety.


The two leaders reviewed the situations in the region.  And His Majesty King affirmed Jordan's support for Iraq's stability and prosperity.

Related Stories
Read
pompeo

Pompeo announces further sanctions on Iran over Iraq attack 19 March 2020 11:32 PM

bb3e37331061d1e6c89fa5d24a412e40_L

Iraq reports 11 new cases of coronavirus 19 March 2020 05:56 PM

b3e03bd4f048e211a8c8739582ffd4a4_L

Rocket attack wounds two civilians in Tuz Khurmatu 19 March 2020 05:54 PM

291ac695068b9902bb8ebfd2118faa0b_L

US-led coalition officially pulls out of Qaim base in western Iraq 19 March 2020 05:51 PM

shiite

Iraqi shiite pilgrims ignore curfew due to coronavirus 19 March 2020 12:59 AM

Corona

Iraq, Kuwait coordinate efforts to fight coronavirus 19 March 2020 12:49 AM

b70ec7c48267e17eed35048f419eea4d_L

Another Person Tests Position for COVID-19 in Sulaimaniya 18 March 2020 09:28 PM

7552b40a7c2f1a2769b949812e31b402_L

Preventive Measures Introduced at Kurdistan Refugee Camps against Coronavirus Outbreak 18 March 2020 09:12 PM

Comments