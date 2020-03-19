Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 19 March 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 11 new cases of coronavirus Rocket attack wounds two civilians in Tuz Khurmatu US-led coalition officially pulls out of Qaim base in western Iraq coronavirus: Iran's death toll soars to 1,135, with over 17,000 infections KRG extends coronavirus lockdown by 5 days Iraq reports 6 new cases of coronavirus, rising total to 164 UAE bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus fears U.S. Forces withdraw from Key Operating Bases in Iraq Iraq designated prime minister says to prepare elections within year Pompeo warns Iraq PM: US will act in ‘self-defense’ if attacked
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 19 March 2020 05:56 PM

Iraq reports 11 new cases of coronavirus

bb3e37331061d1e6c89fa5d24a412e40_L

Iraq’s health ministry on Thursday confirmed the infection of 11 people with the new coronavirus within the past 24 hours.


The ministry detailed in a statement that four cases were detected in Baghdad province, and the rest were confirmed in Najaf, Basra, Diwaniyah, Muthanna, and Karbala.


According to the latest updates by the ministry of health, 177 people have so far contracted COVID-19 in Iraq, including 40 patients in Kurdistan Region.
The ministry stated that 12 people have died from the virus and 49 have fully recovered.

Related Stories
Read
b3e03bd4f048e211a8c8739582ffd4a4_L

Rocket attack wounds two civilians in Tuz Khurmatu 19 March 2020 05:54 PM

291ac695068b9902bb8ebfd2118faa0b_L

US-led coalition officially pulls out of Qaim base in western Iraq 19 March 2020 05:51 PM

shiite

Iraqi shiite pilgrims ignore curfew due to coronavirus 19 March 2020 12:59 AM

Corona

Iraq, Kuwait coordinate efforts to fight coronavirus 19 March 2020 12:49 AM

b70ec7c48267e17eed35048f419eea4d_L

Another Person Tests Position for COVID-19 in Sulaimaniya 18 March 2020 09:28 PM

7552b40a7c2f1a2769b949812e31b402_L

Preventive Measures Introduced at Kurdistan Refugee Camps against Coronavirus Outbreak 18 March 2020 09:12 PM

10b6f286ec5c7c08d06706630f3572b3_L

Over 20 New CONVID-19 Infections Recorded in Iraq 18 March 2020 09:08 PM

a6f82671e67cb6b74a2db9617331112b_L

KRG extends coronavirus lockdown by 5 days 18 March 2020 05:23 PM

Comments