Iraq reports 11 new cases of coronavirus

Iraq’s health ministry on Thursday confirmed the infection of 11 people with the new coronavirus within the past 24 hours.



The ministry detailed in a statement that four cases were detected in Baghdad province, and the rest were confirmed in Najaf, Basra, Diwaniyah, Muthanna, and Karbala.



According to the latest updates by the ministry of health, 177 people have so far contracted COVID-19 in Iraq, including 40 patients in Kurdistan Region.

The ministry stated that 12 people have died from the virus and 49 have fully recovered.