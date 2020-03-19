US-led coalition officially pulls out of Qaim base in western Iraq

The US-led Coalition has officially pulled out of Qaim base in western Iraqi province of Anbar.



According to media reports, Brig. Gen. Vincent Barker, Coalition Director of Sustainment, handed over the base to Iraqi army’s 8th Division during a ceremony on the site.



Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported that the US-led Coalition was about redeploying troops from three small bases in Iraq to bigger ones in the country, or to Syria and Kuwait.



The redeployment comes amid increasing attacks by pro-Iranian militias against the US and Coalition forces.



Earlier this month, a rocket attack on Camp Taji killed two US and one British personnel. It also left over a dozen injured.



In a brief online statement, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said: “Iraqi security forces received the al-Qaim military base in Anbar province after the International Coalition forces withdrew from it with all its military equipment”.