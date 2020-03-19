Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 19 March 2020
Breaking
coronavirus: Iran's death toll soars to 1,135, with over 17,000 infections KRG extends coronavirus lockdown by 5 days Iraq reports 6 new cases of coronavirus, rising total to 164 UAE bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus fears U.S. Forces withdraw from Key Operating Bases in Iraq Iraq designated prime minister says to prepare elections within year Pompeo warns Iraq PM: US will act in ‘self-defense’ if attacked Turkey confirms first coronavirus death, more than doubles cases to 98 UN Chief voices serious concern over repeated attack in Iraq Iraq suspends flights to and from Baghdad airport over coronavirus fears
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 19 March 2020 01:17 AM

Pentagon says looking at how US may respond to attacks

pentagon

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it was still looking at how it may respond to any attack on American forces, days after three American troops were wounded in a rocket attack on an Iraqi base north of Baghdad, Reuters reported.


"We still are looking at how we may respond to any type of attack on American forces anywhere in the world, we retain the right to defend ourselves," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said during a press briefing.


Three American troops and several Iraqi forces were wounded on Saturday in a rocket attack, raising the stakes in an escalating cycle of attacks and reprisals.

Related Stories
Read
pompeo bp

US places ISIS chief Mawli on terrorism list 19 March 2020 01:12 AM

merlin_170681859_5a85670c-f104-4dfa-a5fc-d0ad56aff281-articleLarge

Trump: US to close border with Canada to Non-Essential Traffic 18 March 2020 09:00 PM

ef3315e765964408c472ba9202929143_L

coronavirus: Iran's death toll soars to 1,135, with over 17,000 infections 18 March 2020 05:38 PM

8b3c45fc-91e2-48d3-9c93-7da7aa020dea_16x9_788x442

UAE bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus fears 18 March 2020 05:06 PM

Corona

Italy says coronavirus lockdown may need to be extended 18 March 2020 03:23 PM

France coronavirus

Army steps in to help hospitals in east France fight coronavirus 18 March 2020 03:20 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iran's Rouhani rejects criticism of coronavirus response 18 March 2020 02:48 PM

Iran flags

Four jailed Iranian Christians denied release, amid coronavirus spread 18 March 2020 02:42 PM

Comments