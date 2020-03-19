US places ISIS chief Mawli on terrorism list

The United States on Tuesday placed the new leader of ISIS group on its blacklist of terrorists, naming him as Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli, AFP reported.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that al-Mawli was named leader of the ultra-violent group after an October raid by US commandos killed its chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.



The organization had earlier named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as its new head, but US officials acknowledged they knew little about him -- and later came to believe that the Islamic State group was using his nom de guerre.