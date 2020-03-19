Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 19 March 2020
Thursday، 19 March 2020 12:49 AM

Iraq, Kuwait coordinate efforts to fight coronavirus

Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim praised the bilateral relations between Baghdad and Kuwait, expressing his appreciation for the positions of Kuwait in support of Iraq, the latest of which was presented by the Emir of the State of Kuwait to Iraq by donating $10 million to support efforts to combat Coronavirus.


This came in a telephone call received by Hakim from his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, who will deliver the sum to the World Health Organization in Geneva to purchase emergency equipment and medical supplies for Iraq.

