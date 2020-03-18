Another Person Tests Position for COVID-19 in Sulaimaniya

At least one person tested positive for COVID-19 in Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province on Wednesday.



Kurdistan Region’s Health Ministry said in a statement that a five-year-old child was detected of being infected with the new coronavirus in the town of Takiya, Sulaimaniya province.



The new case brings the total number of infections to 39 across the Kurdistan Region, the press release added.



The ministry earlier on Tuesday announced another case in the same province which was a 27-year-old woman.

