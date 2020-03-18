Over 20 New CONVID-19 Infections Recorded in Iraq

More than 20 new cases of CONVID-19 infection were registered in Iraq on Tuesday, a statement said.



Iraq's Ministry of Health said that 17 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the capital Baghdad, explaining that 15 of them were in the area of Rasafa.



Meanwhile, one person was found infected with the novel virus in the southern province of Basra, while three others were in Karbala.



At least one patient died in the province of Wasit on Tuesday, the ministry added.



A total of 154 infection cases have so far been registered in Iraq, 11 patients lost their lives and 41 others recovered from the virus, the ministry noted.