Trump: US to close border with Canada to Non-Essential Traffic

"The government has closed the US-Canada border to “non-essential traffic”, Trump in his speech to the White House as the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise. "The government was preparing new test kits, but did not elaborate on a new financial package to combat the impact of Covid-19."



This came in a press conference held by Trump today at the White House on the outbreak of coronavirus.



The federal government is dispatching two hospital ships to respond to the coronavirus crisis. Trump said the ships, Mercy and Comfort, were being readied.



Trump said he was not being racist by continuing to use the term “China virus”, even as reports emerged of bias against Asian people. Experts have warned against labeling the coronavirus based on geography as it could stigmatize ethnic groups, but Trump said it was: “Not racist at all.”



New York governor Andrew Cuomo said earlier that the Comfort was heading for New York City harbor.



The aid package proposed by the White House would direct $1tn to businesses and individuals. A treasury department memo said $500bn could be spent on two separate payments to Americans. The plan also provides $50bn for the airline industry and $150bn for other effected businesses.



Bernie Sanders is ‘assessing the path forward’ for his campaign, after a disappointing showing on Tuesday.



Sander’s campaign manager said the senator would travel to his home state of Vermont today, where Sanders and his wife will “begin holding conversations with supporters to get input and assess the path forward for our campaign”.