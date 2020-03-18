Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Breaking
coronavirus: Iran's death toll soars to 1,135, with over 17,000 infections KRG extends coronavirus lockdown by 5 days Iraq reports 6 new cases of coronavirus, rising total to 164 UAE bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus fears U.S. Forces withdraw from Key Operating Bases in Iraq Iraq designated prime minister says to prepare elections within year Pompeo warns Iraq PM: US will act in ‘self-defense’ if attacked Turkey confirms first coronavirus death, more than doubles cases to 98 UN Chief voices serious concern over repeated attack in Iraq Iraq suspends flights to and from Baghdad airport over coronavirus fears
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 18 March 2020 09:00 PM

Trump: US to close border with Canada to Non-Essential Traffic

merlin_170681859_5a85670c-f104-4dfa-a5fc-d0ad56aff281-articleLarge
"The government has closed the US-Canada border to “non-essential traffic”, Trump in his speech to the White House as the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise. "The government was preparing new test kits, but did not elaborate on a new financial package to combat the impact of Covid-19."

This came in a press conference held by Trump today at the White House on the outbreak of coronavirus.

U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference today at the white house on the outbreak of coronavirus.

The federal government is dispatching two hospital ships to respond to the coronavirus crisis. Trump said the ships, Mercy and Comfort, were being readied.

Trump said he was not being racist by continuing to use the term “China virus”, even as reports emerged of bias against Asian people. Experts have warned against labeling the coronavirus based on geography as it could stigmatize ethnic groups, but Trump said it was: “Not racist at all.”

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said earlier that the Comfort was heading for New York City harbor.

The aid package proposed by the White House would direct $1tn to businesses and individuals. A treasury department memo said $500bn could be spent on two separate payments to Americans. The plan also provides $50bn for the airline industry and $150bn for other effected businesses.

Bernie Sanders is ‘assessing the path forward’ for his campaign, after a disappointing showing on Tuesday.

Sander’s campaign manager said the senator would travel to his home state of Vermont today, where Sanders and his wife will “begin holding conversations with supporters to get input and assess the path forward for our campaign”.
Related Stories
Read
ef3315e765964408c472ba9202929143_L

coronavirus: Iran's death toll soars to 1,135, with over 17,000 infections 18 March 2020 05:38 PM

8b3c45fc-91e2-48d3-9c93-7da7aa020dea_16x9_788x442

UAE bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus fears 18 March 2020 05:06 PM

Corona

Italy says coronavirus lockdown may need to be extended 18 March 2020 03:23 PM

France coronavirus

Army steps in to help hospitals in east France fight coronavirus 18 March 2020 03:20 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iran's Rouhani rejects criticism of coronavirus response 18 March 2020 02:48 PM

Iran flags

Four jailed Iranian Christians denied release, amid coronavirus spread 18 March 2020 02:42 PM

91fc598e-998d-4c4e-937e-438edbfccd2f_16x9_788x442

WHO urges Mideast countries to offer more information on coronavirus cases 18 March 2020 02:33 PM

a6f82671e67cb6b74a2db9617331112b_L

Iran's death toll from coronavirus jumps to 1,135: state TV 18 March 2020 02:28 PM

Comments