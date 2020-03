Iran on Wednesday confirmed the death of 147 people due to coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,135.



Iran’s health ministry spokesperson told reporters that 1,192 people across the country tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday noon.



According to ministry’s records, the total number of infected people has jumped to 17,361.

The ministry also noted that 5,710 patients were discharged from hospitals after they fully recovered.