KRG extends coronavirus lockdown by 5 days

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday announced the extension of a lockdown in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah to better contain the spread of coronavirus.



“For the health and safety of the people against the new coronavirus, the curfew will be extended for 120 hours, which means five more days,” said Rebar Ahmad, KRG’s Interior Minister.



The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) placed the major cities under a 48-hour strict traffic lockdown on March 13 and urged people to stay in their homes so to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. The order was later prolonged by another 72 hours, which will expire at midnight on Wednesday.



Ahmad pointed out that the lockdown proved to be effective in slowing down the spread of coronavirus, and, therefore, they have decided to continue with the plan.



Earlier today, Kurdistan Region’s health ministry officially requested the extension of the lockdown.