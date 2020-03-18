Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Breaking
coronavirus: Iran's death toll soars to 1,135, with over 17,000 infections KRG extends coronavirus lockdown by 5 days Iraq reports 6 new cases of coronavirus, rising total to 164 UAE bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus fears U.S. Forces withdraw from Key Operating Bases in Iraq Iraq designated prime minister says to prepare elections within year Pompeo warns Iraq PM: US will act in ‘self-defense’ if attacked Turkey confirms first coronavirus death, more than doubles cases to 98 UN Chief voices serious concern over repeated attack in Iraq Iraq suspends flights to and from Baghdad airport over coronavirus fears
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 18 March 2020 05:23 PM

KRG extends coronavirus lockdown by 5 days

a6f82671e67cb6b74a2db9617331112b_L

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday announced the extension of a lockdown in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah to better contain the spread of coronavirus.


“For the health and safety of the people against the new coronavirus, the curfew will be extended for 120 hours, which means five more days,” said Rebar Ahmad, KRG’s Interior Minister.


The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) placed the major cities under a 48-hour strict traffic lockdown on March 13 and urged people to stay in their homes so to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. The order was later prolonged by another 72 hours, which will expire at midnight on Wednesday.


Ahmad pointed out that the lockdown proved to be effective in slowing down the spread of coronavirus, and, therefore, they have decided to continue with the plan.


Earlier today, Kurdistan Region’s health ministry officially requested the extension of the lockdown.

Related Stories
Read
b70ec7c48267e17eed35048f419eea4d_L

Another Person Tests Position for COVID-19 in Sulaimaniya 18 March 2020 09:28 PM

7552b40a7c2f1a2769b949812e31b402_L

Preventive Measures Introduced at Kurdistan Refugee Camps against Coronavirus Outbreak 18 March 2020 09:12 PM

10b6f286ec5c7c08d06706630f3572b3_L

Over 20 New CONVID-19 Infections Recorded in Iraq 18 March 2020 09:08 PM

d1a1178317e24b00f2ab5e466954a71f_L

Iraq reports 6 new cases of coronavirus, rising total to 164 18 March 2020 05:21 PM

031720-Iraq-900x600

U.S. Forces withdraw from Key Operating Bases in Iraq 18 March 2020 01:25 AM

images

Iraq designated prime minister says to prepare elections within year 18 March 2020 01:21 AM

WhatsApp-Image-2020-03-16-at-22.16.06-640x336

Pompeo warns Iraq PM: US will act in ‘self-defense’ if attacked 18 March 2020 12:49 AM

Father Reinhold Sahner with the newly installed hand sanitisers at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Dubai. Victor Besa / The National

Coronavirus: worshippers urged to pray from home and watch services online 17 March 2020 02:57 PM

Comments