Iraq reports 6 new cases of coronavirus, rising total to 164

Iraq’s Health Ministry said it had detected six new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the ministry, five people in Baghdad and one in Diyala provinces had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The new cases bring the total number of infections in Iraq, including those in Kurdistan Region, up to 164, from which 43 have so far recovered.

The ministry also said the death toll from coronavirus has reached 12 with one death in the past 24 hour in the southern province of Basra.