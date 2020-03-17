Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Breaking
UN Chief voices serious concern over repeated attack in Iraq Iraq suspends flights to and from Baghdad airport over coronavirus fears Coronavirus: Lockdowns, entry bans as 5,800 dead worldwide Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps to 1,441 US extends coronavirus travel ban to UK, Ireland starting Tuesday Coronavirus: Iraq's Mosul to ban domestic traffic Five more Iraqis diagnosed with coronacirus, totaling 110 US Official: 3 Members of Coalition Forces Hurt in Rocket Attack Near Baghdad A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 17 March 2020 02:48 PM

Number of coronavirus cases in Turkey rises to 47 - live blog

Ahval Korona World
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late on Monday 29 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed in Turkey, raising the tally to 47.

Twenty-six of the latest cases are related to Turks returning from the United States, the Middle East and Europe, while three cases returned from Umrah pilgrimages to the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina, Koca said.

The expected return of 21,000 Turkish nationals from the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia over the next few days has sparked fears that there could be a large leap in the number of cases. Some 10,300 Turkish nationals returning from the Kingdom were placed under a 14-day quarantine in university dormitories in Ankara and the central province of Konya in order to contain the spread.

While the Health Ministry has held its silence on the number of Turks tested for the novel virus, Habertürk columnist Muharrem Sarıkaya cited ministerial sources as saying 2,800 people had undergone tests since the first COVID-19 diagnosis. Turkish Medical Association (TTB) Chairman Sinan Adıyaman said on Monday the number of cases in the country could be far higher than currently announced, adding that the Health Ministry’s approach lacked transparency.

The Turkish government introduced new measures to halt the spread of the virus, suspending congregational prayers at mosques and closing restaurants, cafes, movie theaters, wedding and event venues. Flights from a total of 20 countries have been banned.

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would announce financial and economic measures to combat the impact of the coronavirus after chairing a high-level meeting on the virus on Wednesday.
Related Stories
Last Modified: Tuesday، 17 March 2020 02:52 PM
Read
7178242d729bce18f894764e4677de01_L

Iran death toll potentially five times higher: WHO Official 17 March 2020 02:15 PM

zarif

China appeals to US to lift Iran sanctions for coronavirus pandemic 17 March 2020 02:10 PM

iran-shrine-1-1200x676

Hard-line Shiites storm Iran shrines closed over coronavirus 17 March 2020 01:54 PM

vaccine

Iran has temporarily freed 85,000 prisoners, including political ones, amid coronavirus 17 March 2020 01:45 PM

who

WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff 17 March 2020 01:34 PM

Adnan al-Zurfi

Little-known ex-governor Zurfi named as new Iraqi prime minister-designate 17 March 2020 01:32 PM

hasankeyf-2019

NASA Satellite Images Show Controversial Dam Flooding 12,000-Year-Old Town In Turkey 17 March 2020 12:26 PM

coronavirus-iran-prisons-1024x564

Coronavirus: Iran frees 85,000 prisoners to combat spread of COVID-19 17 March 2020 11:23 AM

Comments