Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Breaking
UN Chief voices serious concern over repeated attack in Iraq Iraq suspends flights to and from Baghdad airport over coronavirus fears Coronavirus: Lockdowns, entry bans as 5,800 dead worldwide Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps to 1,441 US extends coronavirus travel ban to UK, Ireland starting Tuesday Coronavirus: Iraq's Mosul to ban domestic traffic Five more Iraqis diagnosed with coronacirus, totaling 110 US Official: 3 Members of Coalition Forces Hurt in Rocket Attack Near Baghdad A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 17 March 2020 02:15 PM

Iran death toll potentially five times higher: WHO Official

7178242d729bce18f894764e4677de01_L

Iran's coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll is underreported due to testing being restricted to sever cases and the toll can be potentially five times higher, Dr. Rick Brennan, Director of Emergency Operations in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) new Emergencies Program has said.


"The number of cases reported could represent only about a fifth of the real numbers. The reason was that testing, as is the case even in some wealthy European countries, was restricted to severe cases," Dr. Brennan who returned from a mission to Iran last week told Reuters.

 

According to Brennan the weakest link in Iran's chain of coronavirus management is the data, and he predicted that with Iranian health system rapidly increasing its ability to test, the numbers will go up. "There's a great commitment and they are taking it seriously from the highest level of government," he said.


News reports claim that at least 1,500 have died of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran. However, according to the latest official government report on Monday, the death toll stood at 853.


Iranian government officials blame shortages of medical equipment and test kits on U.S. sanctions. The United States, however, says the sanctions will not impede humanitarian trade with Iran.


Related Stories
Read
Ahval Korona World

Number of coronavirus cases in Turkey rises to 47 - live blog 17 March 2020 02:48 PM

zarif

China appeals to US to lift Iran sanctions for coronavirus pandemic 17 March 2020 02:10 PM

iran-shrine-1-1200x676

Hard-line Shiites storm Iran shrines closed over coronavirus 17 March 2020 01:54 PM

vaccine

Iran has temporarily freed 85,000 prisoners, including political ones, amid coronavirus 17 March 2020 01:45 PM

who

WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff 17 March 2020 01:34 PM

Adnan al-Zurfi

Little-known ex-governor Zurfi named as new Iraqi prime minister-designate 17 March 2020 01:32 PM

hasankeyf-2019

NASA Satellite Images Show Controversial Dam Flooding 12,000-Year-Old Town In Turkey 17 March 2020 12:26 PM

coronavirus-iran-prisons-1024x564

Coronavirus: Iran frees 85,000 prisoners to combat spread of COVID-19 17 March 2020 11:23 AM

Comments