Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Breaking
UN Chief voices serious concern over repeated attack in Iraq Iraq suspends flights to and from Baghdad airport over coronavirus fears Coronavirus: Lockdowns, entry bans as 5,800 dead worldwide Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps to 1,441 US extends coronavirus travel ban to UK, Ireland starting Tuesday Coronavirus: Iraq's Mosul to ban domestic traffic Five more Iraqis diagnosed with coronacirus, totaling 110 US Official: 3 Members of Coalition Forces Hurt in Rocket Attack Near Baghdad A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 17 March 2020 02:10 PM

China appeals to US to lift Iran sanctions for coronavirus pandemic

zarif

China’s foreign ministry has appealed to the United States to “immediately lift unilateral” sanctions against the Islamic Republic, to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.


“Continued sanction is against humanitarianism and hampers Iran’s epidemic response & delivery of humanitarian aid by the UN and other organizations," the Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesman said on Monday. 


Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and the speaker of parliament have repeatedly raised the issue of U.S. sanctions in recent days, arguing that the fight against the virus is a global effort.


The United Nations recently voiced support for Iran in its fight against the epidemic and called on member states to assist the country.

Related Stories
Read
Ahval Korona World

Number of coronavirus cases in Turkey rises to 47 - live blog 17 March 2020 02:48 PM

7178242d729bce18f894764e4677de01_L

Iran death toll potentially five times higher: WHO Official 17 March 2020 02:15 PM

iran-shrine-1-1200x676

Hard-line Shiites storm Iran shrines closed over coronavirus 17 March 2020 01:54 PM

vaccine

Iran has temporarily freed 85,000 prisoners, including political ones, amid coronavirus 17 March 2020 01:45 PM

who

WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff 17 March 2020 01:34 PM

Adnan al-Zurfi

Little-known ex-governor Zurfi named as new Iraqi prime minister-designate 17 March 2020 01:32 PM

hasankeyf-2019

NASA Satellite Images Show Controversial Dam Flooding 12,000-Year-Old Town In Turkey 17 March 2020 12:26 PM

coronavirus-iran-prisons-1024x564

Coronavirus: Iran frees 85,000 prisoners to combat spread of COVID-19 17 March 2020 11:23 AM

Comments