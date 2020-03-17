China appeals to US to lift Iran sanctions for coronavirus pandemic

China’s foreign ministry has appealed to the United States to “immediately lift unilateral” sanctions against the Islamic Republic, to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



“Continued sanction is against humanitarianism and hampers Iran’s epidemic response & delivery of humanitarian aid by the UN and other organizations," the Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesman said on Monday.



Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and the speaker of parliament have repeatedly raised the issue of U.S. sanctions in recent days, arguing that the fight against the virus is a global effort.



The United Nations recently voiced support for Iran in its fight against the epidemic and called on member states to assist the country.