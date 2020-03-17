Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
UN Chief voices serious concern over repeated attack in Iraq Iraq suspends flights to and from Baghdad airport over coronavirus fears Coronavirus: Lockdowns, entry bans as 5,800 dead worldwide Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps to 1,441 US extends coronavirus travel ban to UK, Ireland starting Tuesday Coronavirus: Iraq's Mosul to ban domestic traffic Five more Iraqis diagnosed with coronacirus, totaling 110 US Official: 3 Members of Coalition Forces Hurt in Rocket Attack Near Baghdad A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base
Tuesday، 17 March 2020 01:45 PM

Iran has temporarily freed 85,000 prisoners, including political ones, amid coronavirus

Iran has temporarily freed about 85,000 prisoners, including political prisoners in response to the coronavirus epidemic, a judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday.


Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said only those serving sentences of less than five years had been freed, while political prisoners and others charged with heavier sentences linked to their participation in anti-government protests remained in jail. 


“Also in the jails we have taken precautionary measures to confront the outbreak,” Esmaili said. 


He did not elaborate on when those released would have to return to jail. 


On March 10, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, said he had asked Tehran to free all political prisoners temporarily from its overcrowded and disease-ridden jails to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

 

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus has reached 853 and a total of 14,991 people have been confirmed infected across the country, one of the worst national outbreaks outside China, where the new virus originated. 

