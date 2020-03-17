Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Breaking
UN Chief voices serious concern over repeated attack in Iraq Iraq suspends flights to and from Baghdad airport over coronavirus fears Coronavirus: Lockdowns, entry bans as 5,800 dead worldwide Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps to 1,441 US extends coronavirus travel ban to UK, Ireland starting Tuesday Coronavirus: Iraq's Mosul to ban domestic traffic Five more Iraqis diagnosed with coronacirus, totaling 110 US Official: 3 Members of Coalition Forces Hurt in Rocket Attack Near Baghdad A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 17 March 2020 01:32 PM

Little-known ex-governor Zurfi named as new Iraqi prime minister-designate

Adnan al-Zurfi

 Iraq’s president designated Adnan al-Zurfi, a former regional governor with little national political profile, as prime minister, tasked with forming a government within 30 days in a bid to overcome months of unrest and political deadlock. 


Zurfi, who served as governor of the predominantly Shi’ite Najaf province during the U.S. occupation after the fall of Saddam Hussein, is head of the small Nasr parliamentary group of former prime minister Haider al-Abadi, a U.S. ally. 


Lawmakers told Reuters that President Barham Salih had named Zurfi only after larger rival Shi’ite political parties failed to decide on a successor to Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned in November during mass unrest in which hundreds of people died. 


Zurfi, who lived in the United States as a refugee in the 1990s after fleeing Saddam, is seen as a comparatively secular figure in a country long dominated by sectarian parties. 


He now has to win the confidence of parliament for his new cabinet, a difficult task as major Iranian-backed groups objected to his nomination.

 

“Zurfi will face tough resistance inside parliament and he will need a miracle to pass his government,” said a Shi’ite lawmaker, on condition of anonymity. 


If Zurfi can secure parliamentary approval for his cabinet, he would run the country until early elections can be held. 


He is the second politician Salih has tapped to try to form a government since Adel Mahdi announced his resignation. On Feb. 1, Salih named Mohammed Allawi as prime minister-designate, but he withdrew candidacy for the post a month later, accusing political parties of obstructing him.

Related Stories
Read
Ahval Korona World

Number of coronavirus cases in Turkey rises to 47 - live blog 17 March 2020 02:48 PM

7178242d729bce18f894764e4677de01_L

Iran death toll potentially five times higher: WHO Official 17 March 2020 02:15 PM

zarif

China appeals to US to lift Iran sanctions for coronavirus pandemic 17 March 2020 02:10 PM

iran-shrine-1-1200x676

Hard-line Shiites storm Iran shrines closed over coronavirus 17 March 2020 01:54 PM

vaccine

Iran has temporarily freed 85,000 prisoners, including political ones, amid coronavirus 17 March 2020 01:45 PM

who

WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff 17 March 2020 01:34 PM

hasankeyf-2019

NASA Satellite Images Show Controversial Dam Flooding 12,000-Year-Old Town In Turkey 17 March 2020 12:26 PM

coronavirus-iran-prisons-1024x564

Coronavirus: Iran frees 85,000 prisoners to combat spread of COVID-19 17 March 2020 11:23 AM

Comments