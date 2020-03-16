Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 16 March 2020
Monday، 16 March 2020 06:20 PM

Iraq participates in IAEA Board of Governors session

Iraq participated in the IAEA Board of Governors session for the period 9-11 March at the Vienna International Center.


Ambassador Bakr Fattah Hussain Permanent Representative of Iraq to the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed Iraq’s position on the nuclear agreement with Iran JCPOA in implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2231 for the year 2015 to support the return to negotiations on the basis of equitable negotiations for all parties that guarantee security and peace in our region, and reduce tension.

