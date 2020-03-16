1st trial for anti-coronavirus vaccine to be carried out Monday

The first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus will receive an experimental dose on Monday, according to a government official, AP reported.



The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial, which is taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The official who disclosed plans for the first participant spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced.



Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.