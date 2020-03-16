Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 16 March 2020
Breaking
UN Chief voices serious concern over repeated attack in Iraq Iraq suspends flights to and from Baghdad airport over coronavirus fears Coronavirus: Lockdowns, entry bans as 5,800 dead worldwide Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps to 1,441 US extends coronavirus travel ban to UK, Ireland starting Tuesday Coronavirus: Iraq's Mosul to ban domestic traffic Five more Iraqis diagnosed with coronacirus, totaling 110 US Official: 3 Members of Coalition Forces Hurt in Rocket Attack Near Baghdad A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 16 March 2020 02:44 PM

Iran's death toll from coronavirus increases to 853: official

a6f82671e67cb6b74a2db9617331112b_L

Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 853, with 129 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry official tweeted on Monday, adding that a total of 14,991 people have been infected across Iran. 

“In the past 24 hours we had 1,053 confirmed new cases of coronavirus and 129 new deaths,” Alireza Vahabzadeh tweeted. 

To contain the outbreak in Iran, one of the deadliest outside of China, officials have called on people to stay at home. 


“Based on the figures, we have past the peak of the outbreak, but I still suggest people stay at home, and in case of urgency, observe all health protocols,” said President Hassan Rouhani, according to state TV. 


A host of senior officials, politicians, doctors, commanders of the elite Revolutionary Guards and clerics have been infected with the virus. Several of them, including two members of a top clerical body, have died, according to state media.

Related Stories
Read
alg22

Algeria halts travel to Europe over coronavirus 16 March 2020 06:08 PM

e3bd1205-6820-4520-9c7a-4c83d59df0a2_16x9_788x442

Prominent Sunni cleric says Chinese students in Qom behind coronavirus outbreak 16 March 2020 05:04 PM

irofficial

Iranian cleric body member dies of coronavirus 16 March 2020 05:03 PM

merlin_169439187_6be2ce1b-9b19-4f59-92ce-b12705dd26be-articleLarge

Iranian senior cleric dies from coronavirus as president says infections peak has passed 16 March 2020 05:02 PM

vaccine

1st trial for anti-coronavirus vaccine to be carried out Monday 16 March 2020 04:16 PM

Corona

China medical expert says impact of weather on coronavirus infection rates not confirmed 16 March 2020 02:51 PM

2bb8ca0f8967011c89dc6d00335b5eaf_L

Bahrain records first coronavirus death in Gulf 16 March 2020 02:48 PM

lavrov

Russia says militants in Syria's Idlib region not complying with ceasefire 16 March 2020 01:23 PM

Comments