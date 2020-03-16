Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 16 March 2020
Breaking
UN Chief voices serious concern over repeated attack in Iraq Iraq suspends flights to and from Baghdad airport over coronavirus fears Coronavirus: Lockdowns, entry bans as 5,800 dead worldwide Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps to 1,441 US extends coronavirus travel ban to UK, Ireland starting Tuesday Coronavirus: Iraq's Mosul to ban domestic traffic Five more Iraqis diagnosed with coronacirus, totaling 110 US Official: 3 Members of Coalition Forces Hurt in Rocket Attack Near Baghdad A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 16 March 2020 12:58 AM

UN Chief voices serious concern over repeated attack in Iraq

5966ebada1ee53459fbbd078331d5b4a_L

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has expressed his “serious” concerns over the recent repeated attacks in Iraq, a spokesperson said.


The statement comes after a series of rocket attacks allegedly by Iran-backed militias on the military facilities of the US-led Coalition on Taji base.


The US, in response, heavily pounded the ammunition caches and other facilities belonging to pro-Iran Asaib Ahl al-Haq in Babil province, killing and wounding a number of Iraqi troops and Shia militiamen.


“The Secretary-General calls on all sides to take immediate steps towards de-escalating the situation to prevent additional loss of life, injury and destruction,” reads a statement attributed to Stephane Dujarric.

Related Stories
Read
gul290

Iraq suspends flights to and from Baghdad airport over coronavirus fears 16 March 2020 12:48 AM

syria

Health Ministry: Iraq has no capability to face coronavirus, in case of spread 15 March 2020 02:05 PM

2bb8ca0f8967011c89dc6d00335b5eaf_L

Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 724 - health official on Twitter 15 March 2020 02:01 PM

taji12

Iraqi president calls rocket attack on Taji camp 'terrorist' act 15 March 2020 01:18 AM

saleh

Salih congratulates Sabian Mandaean on Feast of Creation 15 March 2020 01:12 AM

pentagon

2 US troops in Iraq rocket attack badly injured: Pentagon 15 March 2020 01:05 AM

curfew-coronavirus-Erbil-Iraqi-Kurdistan-Mar-14-2020-rudaw

Coronavirus curfew shuts down cities in Iraqi Kurdistan 15 March 2020 12:06 AM

1584209474765

3 Americans injured in rocket strike on Iraqi camp 15 March 2020 12:00 AM

Comments