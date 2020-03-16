UN Chief voices serious concern over repeated attack in Iraq

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has expressed his “serious” concerns over the recent repeated attacks in Iraq, a spokesperson said.



The statement comes after a series of rocket attacks allegedly by Iran-backed militias on the military facilities of the US-led Coalition on Taji base.



The US, in response, heavily pounded the ammunition caches and other facilities belonging to pro-Iran Asaib Ahl al-Haq in Babil province, killing and wounding a number of Iraqi troops and Shia militiamen.



“The Secretary-General calls on all sides to take immediate steps towards de-escalating the situation to prevent additional loss of life, injury and destruction,” reads a statement attributed to Stephane Dujarric.