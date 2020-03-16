Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday، 16 March 2020 12:48 AM

Iraq suspends flights to and from Baghdad airport over coronavirus fears

 Iraq has suspended all flights to and from Baghdad airport as of March 17 until March 24, the government said in a statement on Sunday, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The government imposed a curfew in the capital Baghdad over the same period earlier on Sunday. At least 110 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Iraq, and 10 people have died.
