Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Breaking
Coronavirus: Lockdowns, entry bans as 5,800 dead worldwide Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps to 1,441 US extends coronavirus travel ban to UK, Ireland starting Tuesday Coronavirus: Iraq's Mosul to ban domestic traffic Five more Iraqis diagnosed with coronacirus, totaling 110 US Official: 3 Members of Coalition Forces Hurt in Rocket Attack Near Baghdad A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base Coalition confirms 3 dead, 12 wounded in rocket strike on Camp Taji in Iraq Coronavirus: 77 of 165 Bahrain citizens evacuated from Iran test positive
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 15 March 2020 03:17 PM

Turkey quarantines thousands of pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia

a6f82671e67cb6b74a2db9617331112b_L

Thousands of Muslims returning to Turkey from a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia were being taken into quarantine on Sunday due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, Turkish officials said.

 

The latest move came after Health Minister Fahrettin Koca called overnight for those returning from the Umrah pilgrimage to quarantine themselves for a fortnight, saying a returnee in the last week had become the sixth person to test positive. 

He then announced on Sunday that the state was actively quarantining the returnees. 


“All passengers returning from the Umrah since last night are being put into quarantine in separate rooms in student dormitories,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that those suspected of being ill were being taken to hospital for tests. 


Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia expanded a rare freeze on pilgrimages to the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina by foreigners to also include Saudi citizens and residents due to concerns about coronavirus.  


The head of Turkey’s religious directorate, Ali Erbas, said on Saturday that the last 5,300 Turkish pilgrims were in the process of returning to Turkey, but at the time he said the pilgrims should self-isolate at home for two weeks. 

A day earlier he said that 21,000 pilgrims were to return from Saudi Arabia by March 15, but it was not clear whether they were all to go into quarantine.

Related Stories
Read
Copy-of-676877-01-08-1584285240341_170dec24c17_large

Coronavirus: Lockdowns, entry bans as 5,800 dead worldwide 15 March 2020 07:29 PM

Iran flags

Iran's coronavirus taskforce to control road trips between 11 provinces 15 March 2020 12:14 PM

Rouhani

Rouhani asks other countries to ignore US sanctions, amid coronavirus threat 15 March 2020 12:04 PM

exp

Iranian cleric, official tests positive for coronavirus 15 March 2020 01:26 AM

corona sp

Near total nationwide lockdown in Spain over coronavirus 15 March 2020 01:21 AM

syria

Syria polls adjourned over coronavirus fears 15 March 2020 01:00 AM

91fc598e-998d-4c4e-937e-438edbfccd2f_16x9_788x442

Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps to 1,441 15 March 2020 12:26 AM

3814539b-8c42-4888-851d-e6eb689f8fff_16x9_788x442

US extends coronavirus travel ban to UK, Ireland starting Tuesday 14 March 2020 10:58 PM

Comments