Sunday, 15 March 2020
Sunday، 15 March 2020 02:05 PM

Health Ministry: Iraq has no capability to face coronavirus, in case of spread

The Iraqi Health Minister Jaafar Allawi has said the government has no capability to face the novel coronavirus, in case it spreads like other countries.


In a televised statement, Allawi said “we treat those infected using experimental pills that were proved to be successful.”


In case of the spread of the virus, like other countries, Allawi said, “we have no capabilities to face it. We don’t have treatment. We asked the government for US$ five billion, but we did not get it yet.”


On Saturday, the ministry announced infection of five new cases in Baghdad, Karbala and Dhi Qar, raising the total number of infection in Iraq to 110 cases, nine deaths and twenty six recovery cases.

