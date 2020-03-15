Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Sunday، 15 March 2020 12:14 PM

Iran's coronavirus taskforce to control road trips between 11 provinces

Iran flags

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said the Health Ministry's decision to limit and control road trips between eleven provinces was worthwhile.

 

During a meeting of the Coronavirus Combat Taskforce on Saturday, Rouhani, who took part in the meeting of the taskforce via video-conferencing, called on officials to inform the public before taking any steps in this regard. 


According to the government website, Rouhani did not agree with imposing a cash fine on people who have signs of the illness but travel on the road and said sending them back or to the hospital would be enough as a penalty.


Saeed Namaki, Minister of Health, has said that new curbs are to be introduced in regard to movements of people, particularly those who are infected or contaminated but did not offer any details of the plan.


On Saturday Cabinet Spokesman Ali Rabiee denied all rumors about a lockdown on Tehran and called it "a big lie"

