Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Breaking
Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps to 1,441 US extends coronavirus travel ban to UK, Ireland starting Tuesday Coronavirus: Iraq's Mosul to ban domestic traffic Five more Iraqis diagnosed with coronacirus, totaling 110 US Official: 3 Members of Coalition Forces Hurt in Rocket Attack Near Baghdad A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base Coalition confirms 3 dead, 12 wounded in rocket strike on Camp Taji in Iraq Coronavirus: 77 of 165 Bahrain citizens evacuated from Iran test positive Coronavirus: Five Iranian IRGC members dead
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 15 March 2020 01:12 AM

Salih congratulates Sabian Mandaean on Feast of Creation

saleh

Iraqi President Barham Salih congratulated the people of the Sabian Mandaean on the occasion of the Feast of Creation (Paruanaiia).

 

The following is the text of congratulations:


" I am writing today to extend my warmest congratulations and good wishes to all sons and brothers from the followers of Sabian Mandaean religion on the occasion of the Feast of Creation (Paruanaiia). 


Religious and cultural diversity in our country is a source of strength as it is an indication of the cohesion of our society with its inherent values to live in peaceful coexistence that brings us together over decades throughout the geography of our country from its north to its south.


We could reach our common goals, meet people's legitimate demands and achieve the desire reform by our unity, our solidarity and our endeavor.


Moreover, we have no choice but to believe and stick to the national unity and to establish values of fraternization, tolerance and cooperation to build Iraq on the foundations of freedom, equality, justice and democracy to ensure a better future for our next generations.


Your contributions with your brothers of our people to enrich the cultural heritage of our country are valued and appreciated.


Eid Mubarak, may Allah bring it back to you and all Iraqis with the good, peace and prosperity.


Every Year, everybody is fine.

Related Stories
Read
taji12

Iraqi president calls rocket attack on Taji camp 'terrorist' act 15 March 2020 01:18 AM

pentagon

2 US troops in Iraq rocket attack badly injured: Pentagon 15 March 2020 01:05 AM

curfew-coronavirus-Erbil-Iraqi-Kurdistan-Mar-14-2020-rudaw

Coronavirus curfew shuts down cities in Iraqi Kurdistan 15 March 2020 12:06 AM

1584209474765

3 Americans injured in rocket strike on Iraqi camp 15 March 2020 12:00 AM

32d956865018b82b98f6d9d16c59b749_L

Coronavirus: Iraq's Mosul to ban domestic traffic 14 March 2020 10:54 PM

a6f82671e67cb6b74a2db9617331112b_L

Five more Iraqis diagnosed with coronacirus, totaling 110 14 March 2020 10:51 PM

AP_20072502611906

US Official: 3 Members of Coalition Forces Hurt in Rocket Attack Near Baghdad 14 March 2020 10:39 PM

304FC026-ABB5-4947-8150-F7413AC02820_w1023_r1_s

Iran's Second Largest City At Risk Of Coronavirus Disaster 14 March 2020 05:18 PM

Comments