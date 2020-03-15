Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Sunday، 15 March 2020 01:05 AM

2 US troops in Iraq rocket attack badly injured: Pentagon

pentagon

Two of the three U.S. troops wounded in the latest rocket attack in Iraq are seriously injured and are being treated at a military hospital in Baghdad, the Pentagon said on Saturday, in its first confirmation that Americans were injured, Reuters reported.


Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman declined to speculate on potential U.S. responses but, in a statement, cited Defense Secretary Mark Esper's warning last week: "You cannot attack and wound American Service Members and get away with it, we will hold them to account."


Hoffman added that Iraqi security forces had made an initial arrest and added the United States was assisting with the investigation into the attack, the second in less than a week at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad. Iraqi forces were also injured.

