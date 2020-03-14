Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Saturday، 14 March 2020 10:54 PM

Coronavirus: Iraq's Mosul to ban domestic traffic

Authorities in Iraq's Mosul province have decided to lockdown the city and ban all domestic traffic as part of new measures against the new coronavirus.


According to a statement by Mosul Governorate, the new measures will be put into effect on Sunday and Monday, this week, during which a campaign to spray anti-coronavirus disinfectant in markets in Mosul will also be conducted.


The ban would reportedly be extended, the statement further explained, noting that no traffic will be allowed from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am (local time) across the province.
This came as nearly 100 cases of the coronavirus have already been recorded in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

