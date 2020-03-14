Five more Iraqis diagnosed with coronacirus, totaling 110

Another five people were reported in Iraq on Saturday evening to have been infected with the new coronavirus, the ministry of health said.



A total of 100 people went through medical checks on Saturday, the ministry said, adding that five of them tested positive for the novel virus.



At least three cases were recorded in the capital Baghdad, and the other two were in Karbala and Dhi Qar provinces, according to the ministry.



It also explained that a total of 110 cases have so far been registered across Iraq, nearly 30 of which were in the Kurdistan Region.