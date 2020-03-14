Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Saturday، 14 March 2020 10:39 PM

US Official: 3 Members of Coalition Forces Hurt in Rocket Attack Near Baghdad

A U.S. military spokesman said a fresh round of rockets hit an Iraqi base Saturday where U.S.-led coalition forces were located, wounding three members of the coalition and two Iraqi troops.


The nationalities of the wounded coalition members were not immediately disclosed.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack.


A coalition spokesman said at least 25 Katyusha rockets were fired at the Camp Taji airbase north of Baghdad.


Iraqi media put the figure at 33 rockets from seven launchpads, saying that 23 rockets did not explode.


The attack was the second on U.S. coalition forces at Camp Taji since Wednesday. It followed U.S. retaliation Friday on Iraqi targets, including several Shiite IMIS bases — one mostly a Shiite police base — and a Karbala airbase under construction.


Arab media said Iraqi security forces arrested the owner of the lot from which the rockets were fired into Camp Taji, along with Iraqi forces at a nearby checkpoint, who saw the attack. Iraq's Joint Operations Command said personnel were still searching for the perpetrators.

