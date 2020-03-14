Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Breaking
A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base Coalition confirms 3 dead, 12 wounded in rocket strike on Camp Taji in Iraq Coronavirus: 77 of 165 Bahrain citizens evacuated from Iran test positive Coronavirus: Five Iranian IRGC members dead Coronavirus: UAE Embassy to bring Emiratis back from Saudi Arabia KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base Iran’s expansionist plans pose real danger to Europe
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 14 March 2020 05:18 PM

Iran's Second Largest City At Risk Of Coronavirus Disaster

304FC026-ABB5-4947-8150-F7413AC02820_w1023_r1_s
Iran's second largest city and a pilgrim destination, Mashhad, is facing the threat of turning into a new coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspot if immediate measures including a lockdown are not put into effect, local officials warned on Saturday. The situation seems critical enough to have forced the powerful ultraconservative religious and political establishment of the city to capitulate and shut down the city's shrine for three days.

On Saturday several officials including the governor of Khorasan Razavi Province of which Mashhad is the capital, the Chairman of the City Council of Mashhad, as well as several citizens' groups and student bodies raised the alarm and called on the authorities to quarantine the city.

"Much of the worst we had predicted is happening now," Mohammad-Reza Kalaiee, the reformist Mayor of Mashhad who since the early days of the outbreak has advocated quarantining the city wrote on his Instagram page on Friday. He has just recovered from the infection himself.

On Saturday, the Governor of Mashhad said the decision to quarantine the city with its three million inhabitants needs to be taken by the Coronavirus Task Force. The Taskforce itself has been suffering from lack of leadership with required authority.

The decisions that the Taskforce has made so far appear to have been overruled by other centers of power including the clerical establishment and the Revolutionary Guard but on Friday Khamenei appointed the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, to manage the coronavirus situation.

The clerics' acceptance of as much as closing the shrine for three days may have something to do with the Khamenei's appointed General being in charge instead of Rouhani and his government now.

Since the very early days of the epidemic in the country the ultraconservative clerics of Mashhad strongly resisted cancellation of religious events including Friday prayers. Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda, the Friday Prayer Imam of the city who is also the Custodian of the Shrine of Imam Reza, and Khamenei's representative in the Province said the government order on February 28 to cancel the prayers in major cities was not "justifiable" because holding the prayers is "God's command". He has now even consented to holding "virtual" religious ceremonies.
Related Stories
Read
229848-01-05

New rocket attack hits Iraqi base housing US troops 14 March 2020 04:55 PM

c201f740-6ce2-46ed-a91c-a43f4200e50c_16x9_788x442

Online users ridicule Iran plastic cover-up of Soleimani statue in northern Iran 14 March 2020 04:41 PM

missile

Multiple rockets fall inside Iraq's Taji base 14 March 2020 01:56 PM

strikes2

Iraq summons US, UK ambassadors after strikes on Iran-backed militia 13 March 2020 10:54 PM

hakim

Baghdad condemns US strikes but ignores Iranian assault 13 March 2020 08:28 PM

us troops iraqqq

US CENTCOM vows to respond to possible Iranian threat 13 March 2020 06:53 PM

asad

Iraqi soldiers at Al-Asad Base receive extra equipment to fight ISIS 13 March 2020 06:46 PM

centcom

US CENTCOM warns Iran, proxies from launching military act 13 March 2020 06:22 PM

Comments