Saturday, 14 March 2020
Saturday، 14 March 2020 03:02 PM

Premier League, Champions League call off matches

Soccer Football - Premier League - Cardiff City v Manchester United - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - December 22, 2018 Manchester United's Anthony Martial scores their third goal Action

 The Premier League and the Champions League were both suspended on Friday as the chaos stemming from the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact soccer.


Matches in England will be stopped until at least April 3 after five Premier League clubs said some players or staff were in self-isolation. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the virus, as has Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.


“I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I’ve recovered from,” Hudson-Odoi said in a video posted on social media. “I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week. I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon. Take care.”


UEFA said it was stopping next week’s games in all competitions, including the two remaining Champions League matches which had not been already called off — Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea and Barcelona vs. Napoli, both scheduled for Wednesday.


Games involving Juventus and Real Madrid had already been postponed because those clubs quarantined their players.


The decision from UEFA comes four days ahead of a meeting to decide the European soccer calendar, including the possible one-year postponement of the 2020 European Championship.


Eight Europa League games scheduled for next Thursday were also postponed. The quarterfinal draws in both the Champions League and Europa League, scheduled for next Friday, were postponed as well.

