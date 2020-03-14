Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Breaking
A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base Coalition confirms 3 dead, 12 wounded in rocket strike on Camp Taji in Iraq Coronavirus: 77 of 165 Bahrain citizens evacuated from Iran test positive Coronavirus: Five Iranian IRGC members dead Coronavirus: UAE Embassy to bring Emiratis back from Saudi Arabia KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base Iran’s expansionist plans pose real danger to Europe
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 14 March 2020 02:05 PM

Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for two weeks over coronavirus fears: SPA

Saudi Arabia launched on Monday its first direct flights from Jeddah to the city of Erbil in northern Iraq’s Kurdish region.

Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for two weeks, starting Sunday, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA said on Saturday, citing an official source at interior ministry. 


The period will be considered as an exceptional official holiday for citizens and residents who are unable to return due to the suspension of flights or if they face quarantine after their return to the Kingdom, SPA cited the official as saying. 


Saudi Arabia has reported 86 coronavirus cases. 

Related Stories
Read
Soccer Football - Premier League - Cardiff City v Manchester United - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - December 22, 2018 Manchester United's Anthony Martial scores their third goal Action

Premier League, Champions League call off matches 14 March 2020 03:02 PM

7178242d729bce18f894764e4677de01_L

Iran coronavirus death toll rises by nearly one hundred to 611 - State TV 14 March 2020 02:10 PM

corona12

Iran's Abadan oil refinery expansion work to be halted until mid-April: Mehr agency 14 March 2020 02:03 PM

oil

New platform increases Iran's oil production by 6,000 bpd: IRNA 14 March 2020 02:01 PM

trump

Trump declares state of emergency to face coronavirus 13 March 2020 10:56 PM

carriers

US to keep 2 aircraft carriers in Gulf to avoid Iran proxies' attacks 13 March 2020 08:25 PM

corona12

Iran confirms 429 deaths due to coronavirus 12 March 2020 10:28 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran says no obligation to answer IAEA's new questions 11 March 2020 11:39 PM

Comments