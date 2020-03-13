Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Breaking
A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base Coalition confirms 3 dead, 12 wounded in rocket strike on Camp Taji in Iraq Coronavirus: 77 of 165 Bahrain citizens evacuated from Iran test positive Coronavirus: Five Iranian IRGC members dead Coronavirus: UAE Embassy to bring Emiratis back from Saudi Arabia KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base Iran’s expansionist plans pose real danger to Europe
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 13 March 2020 10:56 PM

Trump declares state of emergency to face coronavirus

trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the disease, Reuters reported.


Trump made the announcement at a Rose Garden news conference as he battled to show Americans that he is aggressively addressing the virus after appearing to play down the threat for weeks.


Trump said he was declaring the national emergency in order to "unleash the full power of the federal government." He urged every state to set up emergency centers to help fight the virus.

Related Stories
Read
carriers

US to keep 2 aircraft carriers in Gulf to avoid Iran proxies' attacks 13 March 2020 08:25 PM

corona12

Iran confirms 429 deaths due to coronavirus 12 March 2020 10:28 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran says no obligation to answer IAEA's new questions 11 March 2020 11:39 PM

1-1325593-750x430-1

US urges Tehran to release American prisoners amid virus crisis 11 March 2020 11:32 PM

Ukraine plane crash

Iran agrees to send black boxes of crashed jet to Ukraine: official 11 March 2020 11:21 PM

who

World Health Organization calls coronavirus outbreak 'pandemic' for first time 11 March 2020 11:18 PM

5e646127fee23d29411dd2e3

White House overrules CDC coronavirus advice for elderly to avoid flights 11 March 2020 04:36 PM

c7b6bcc5-a41b-4995-bca7-bafcd97fdd0c_16x9_788x442

Coronavirus: 77 of 165 Bahrain citizens evacuated from Iran test positive 11 March 2020 04:35 PM

Comments